CSIR UGC NET 2025 Certificates Issued - Link and Download Guidelines for Qualified Candidates

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the e-certificates for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared for the competitive examination can now download their certificates through the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the e-certificates for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared for the competitive examination can now download their certificates through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination was conducted on December 18, 2025, for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes. The examination was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode across five subjects, with 154080 candidates appearing for the test.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination for the December 2025 session was conducted on December 18, 2025. The result for the December session was declared on January 30, 2026

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To access and download the e-certificate, candidates are required to log in using their application number, password, and the captcha code displayed on the portal. The NTA has activated the certificate download link on the official website for eligible candidates.

According to the official notification, candidates facing difficulties while downloading the certificates can seek assistance via the agency-provided email IDs. The NTA has advised applicants to contact csirnet@nta.ac.in or csircertificate@nta.ac.in for any technical or login-related issues.

Candidates can download the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 certificate by visiting the official website and clicking on the “Joint CSIR - UGC NET December 2026 e-certificate” link available on the homepage. After entering the required login credentials, the certificate will appear on the screen. Applicants are advised to download and keep a printed copy of the certificate for future academic and professional use.

The CSIR UGC NET examination is conducted to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professorship, and PhD admissions in science-related disciplines across universities and research institutions in India. The release of e-certificates marks the completion of the examination process for the December 2025 cycle.

Candidates have also been advised to regularly visit the official NTA CSIR NET website for further announcements, updates, and notifications related to future examination sessions.

Find the direct download link here.