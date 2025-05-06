National Testing Agency (NTA)

NTA Issues AISSEE Provisional Answer Key 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE- Direct Link Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 May 2025
16:34 PM

File Image

Summary
Along with the answer key, the agency has also displayed the OMR answer sheets and recorded responses
According to the schedule, the provisional answer key will be available on the official website up to May 7

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the provisional answer key of the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2025. Candidates will be able to download it from exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/.

Along with the answer key, the agency has also displayed the OMR answer sheets and recorded responses. According to the schedule, the provisional answer key will be available on the official website up to May 7. Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer key can challenge it by filling the online application form and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 per question.

Candidates can also make representations on their recorded responses on the payment of Rs 100. This facility too will be available till May 7. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared.

“Representations made by the candidates against the OMR grading will be verified by the NTA from the actual record and the same will be updated in the data, if challenged,” NTA said.

“No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non acceptance of her/ his challenge. The key finalized after the challenge will be final. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of result will be entertained,” it added.

AISSEE Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official NTA AISSEE website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE
  2. Click on the link titled: “Display of Provisional Answer Key, OMR sheets and Recorded Responses- AISSEE 2025”
  3. Log in using the required credentials
  4. Download or take a printout of the documents for reference

For any assistance, candidates can call the NTA help line number 011-69227700 or 011-40759000 or write to NTA at aissee@nta.ac.in.

AISSEE Answer Key 2025: Direct Link

