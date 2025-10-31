NTA

NTA Extends SWAYAM July 2025 Registration Deadline; Check Revised Schedule Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2025 semester examinations to November 2, 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for the exams can now submit their application forms on the official website — exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.

As per the revised schedule, the application correction window, initially scheduled from November 1 to 3, will now remain open from November 4 to 6, 2025, up to 11:50 PM. The last date to pay the registration fee is November 3, 2025, till 11:50 PM.

The extension comes after the NTA received multiple requests from candidates seeking additional time to complete the registration process.

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Revised Dates

Last date to register- November 2

Last date to pay fee- November 3 up to 11.50 pm

Correction window- November 4 to 6 up to 11.50 pm

The SWAYAM July 2025 semester exams will be held for 648 online certification courses in hybrid mode — a mix of computer-based test (CBT) and pen-and-paper format — on December 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2025.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts each day:

  • Morning Shift: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
  • Afternoon Shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

The detailed course-wise exam schedule has been made available on the official NTA websites — nta.ac.in and exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.

In its official notice, NTA advised, “Candidates are also advised to undertake the correction(s) very carefully, as no further chance of correction will be provided after the above-mentioned correction period.”

The SWAYAM initiative, launched by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, provides free online courses across various disciplines, with certification exams conducted by NTA every semester.

