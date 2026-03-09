NEET UG 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - NTA Announces Revised Schedule

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. Candidates registering must carefully review the instructions on the official website and ensure that all details provided in the application form are accurate before final submission.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to MBBS and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programmes can now submit their applications until March 11, 2026, by 9 PM through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

According to the updated schedule released by the NTA, the window for payment of the application fee will remain open until 11.50 PM on the same day. Candidates who have not yet applied are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

NEET UG 2026 will be conducted on May 3, 2026. The examination will take place in offline mode as a pen-and-paper-based test. NEET is the national-level entrance examination used for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses offered by institutions across India.

To complete the application process, candidates are required to pay the prescribed application fee based on their category. The application fee for candidates belonging to the General and NRI categories is ₹1,700. Applicants from the General-EWS and OBC-NCL categories are required to pay ₹1,600, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, and Third Gender categories need to pay ₹1,000. For candidates choosing examination centres outside India, the application fee is ₹ 9,500.

During the NEET UG 2026 registration process, applicants must upload several required documents. These include their Class 10 and Class 12 certificates, a valid photo identity proof, category or PwBD certificate if applicable, address details, along with a scanned photograph and signature.

Candidates can apply for NEET UG 2026 by visiting the official website and clicking on the registration link available on the homepage. They will first need to enter basic details to create a user ID and password. After logging into the candidate dashboard, applicants must fill out the NEET UG 2026 application form, upload the required documents, and complete the payment of the application fee. Once the form is submitted successfully, candidates should download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates registering must carefully review the instructions on the official website and ensure that all details provided in the application form are accurate before final submission.