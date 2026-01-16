NCHMJEE

NTA Extends NCHM JEE 2026 Registration Deadline by Two Months - Check New Last Date

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jan 2026
11:32 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2026.
As per the official schedule, the NCHM JEE 2026 entrance examination will be conducted on April 25 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2026. Eligible candidates can now apply online until March 25, 2026, through the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/nchm-jee/. Initially, the deadline was set for January 25, but to provide additional time and receive wider participation, the last date has been postponed by two months.

As per the official schedule, the NCHM JEE 2026 entrance examination will be conducted on April 25 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The examination will be held from 11 AM to 1 PM across 120 examination cities nationwide, ensuring wide accessibility for candidates from different regions.

According to the official exam pattern, NCHM JEE 2026 will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions divided across five sections: English Language, Aptitude for the Service Sector, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Reasoning and Logical Deduction, and Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude. Each correct answer will carry four marks, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response, making accuracy crucial for candidates.

The NCHM JEE is conducted annually for admission to undergraduate hospitality programmes offered by a large network of institutes across the country. Through the 2026 examination, seats will be filled in 21 Central Institutes of Hotel Management, 33 State Government Institutes, one Public Sector Undertaking institute, two Public-Private Partnership (PPP)–run State Institutes of Hotel Management (SIHMs), and 25 private institutes affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process well before the extended deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. They should also regularly visit the official NCHM JEE website for updates related to admit cards, exam city details, and other important announcements.

Last updated on 16 Jan 2026
11:32 AM
NCHMJEE National Testing Agency (NTA) NCHMCT Admission NCHMCT JEE Registration
