NTA Extends CUET PG 2026 Registration Deadline Again; Check Revised Date Inside

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again extended the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test–Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026. Candidates who have not yet applied for the examination can submit their application forms till January 23, through the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.

Earlier, the registration window was scheduled to close today, January 20, 2026. With the latest extension, eligible candidates can now submit their CUET PG 2026 application form till January 23, 2026. The correction window is scheduled to open from January 28 and will close on January 30, 2026.

According to the official information, the CUET PG 2026 examination is likely to be conducted in March 2026, though the exact exam dates have not been announced yet by the agency.

The question paper for CUET PG 2026 will be conducted in English and Hindi (bilingual), except for language papers, MTech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (excluding Hindu Studies, Buddhist Studies, and Indian Knowledge System). Each paper will have a duration of 90 minutes and will consist of 75 questions.

CUET PG 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the registration process:

Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/ Click on the CUET PG 2026 registration link on the homepage Enter the required details and complete the registration Log in using the generated credentials Fill out the application form and pay the application fee Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference

In case of any difficulty while applying, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in. For further updates and detailed information, applicants are advised to regularly check the official CUET PG website.

The repeated extension is expected to provide additional time to candidates who were unable to complete their applications earlier.