CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 Application Deadline Extended! Check Last Date to Apply Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) extended the deadline to submit the online application form for Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET) 2025 to June 26. Eligible candidates can submit their Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 application form by visiting the official website- csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET is a national exam, conducted to check the eligibility of the candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and lectureship or assistance professorship positions, and admission to PhD programmes at various universities or colleges across the country.

CSIR UGC-NET June 2025: Revised Schedule

Application Form- June 26

Last date of payment fee- June 27

Correction in application form- June 28 to 29

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.