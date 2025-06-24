CSIR UGC NET

CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 Application Deadline Extended! Check Last Date to Apply Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jun 2025
13:16 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates can submit their Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 application form by visiting the official website- csirnet.nta.ac.in
The Joint CSIR-UGC NET is a national exam, conducted to check the eligibility of the candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and lectureship or assistance professorship positions, and admission to PhD programmes at various universities or colleges across the country.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) extended the deadline to submit the online application form for Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET) 2025 to June 26. Eligible candidates can submit their Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 application form by visiting the official website- csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET is a national exam, conducted to check the eligibility of the candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and lectureship or assistance professorship positions, and admission to PhD programmes at various universities or colleges across the country.

CSIR UGC-NET June 2025: Revised Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

Application Form- June 26

Last date of payment fee- June 27

Correction in application form- June 28 to 29

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 24 Jun 2025
13:19 PM
CSIR UGC NET UGC NET 2025 CSIR UGC NET June 2025
Similar stories
CLAT PG 2025

CLAT PG Counselling Fee Row - Delhi HC Seeks Response from NLUs, BCI, UGC by July 2

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS Counselling 2024: Resignation Facility Closes Today, Check Rules for Candidat. . .

WBCHSE

WBCHSE Revises Class 11 Supplementary Exam Rules for Semester 2 Students - All Guidel. . .

SSC 2025

SSC CHSL 2025 - Application Begins for 3131 Posts on ssc.gov.in; Check Exam Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CLAT PG 2025

CLAT PG Counselling Fee Row - Delhi HC Seeks Response from NLUs, BCI, UGC by July 2

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS Counselling 2024: Resignation Facility Closes Today, Check Rules for Candidat. . .

istock.com/david gyung
Advance Technology

Career Choice; AI-AI-O: Song of transition

WBCHSE

WBCHSE Revises Class 11 Supplementary Exam Rules for Semester 2 Students - All Guidel. . .

Seminar

The tiger’s nemesis

SSC 2025

SSC CHSL 2025 - Application Begins for 3131 Posts on ssc.gov.in; Check Exam Schedule

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality