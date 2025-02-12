National Testing Agency

NTA Expected to Release UGC NET Result 2024 Soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Read Recent Updates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Feb 2025
18:51 PM

File Image

Summary
The UGC NET December examination was held on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 21, and 27, 2025
The record of UGC - NET December Result 2024 will be preserved for 90 days from the date of publication of result

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET Result 2024 soon. Once announced, candidates can check the UGC NET December results through the official websites of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in and ugcnetdec2024.ntaonline.in.

The UGC NET December examination was held on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 21, and 27, 2025 and took place in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The last date to raise objections was February 3, 2025. A panel of subject experts will verify the candidates' challenges. If any candidate's challenge is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied to all candidates' responses accordingly. The result will be prepared and declared based on the revised final answer key.

UGC NET Result 2024: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website of UGC NET
  2. Click on UGC NET Result 2024 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed
  5. Check the result and download the page
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

Candidates must note that the record of UGC - NET December 2024 will be preserved for 90 days from the date of publication of result.

Last updated on 12 Feb 2025
18:52 PM
National Testing Agency UGC NET Results out UGC NET December 2024
