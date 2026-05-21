NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Check Fee Refund Portal Update by NTA and Reimbursement Steps

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to activate the online module for submission of bank account details for the refund of NEET UG 2026 examination fees today, May 21. To facilitate the refund process, the National Testing Agency will provide a dedicated online portal.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to activate the online module for submission of bank account details for the refund of NEET UG 2026 examination fees today, May 21. Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 will be able to provide their banking details through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, to receive reimbursement of the examination fee paid earlier.

According to the official notice issued by the agency, candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination will not be required to pay any additional fee for the fresh examination. The agency stated that the examination fee of all candidates who had appeared for the earlier exam would be refunded as part of the revised arrangements.

To facilitate the refund process, the National Testing Agency will provide a dedicated online portal where candidates must log in and submit valid bank account information. Once the module becomes active, applicants will have to complete the process online to ensure successful reimbursement of the examination fee.

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The agency has also provided candidates with an opportunity to change their preferred city of examination if there has been a change in their current residential address. Candidates can modify their city preferences by visiting the official NEET website until May 21, 2026, up to 11:50 PM. The NTA clarified that if candidates do not make any changes within the deadline, their previously selected examination city will automatically be retained. The agency further stated that no requests for modifications would be accepted after the deadline expires.

The re-examination is being conducted after the cancellation of the earlier NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3 amid allegations of a paper leak and other irregularities. The controversy surrounding the examination led to widespread concerns among candidates and parents, following which the examination was cancelled, and a fresh test was announced.

More than 22 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the NEET UG 2026 re-test, which is scheduled to be conducted on June 21, 2026. The examination will be held in pen-and-paper mode from 2 PM to 5.15 PM across designated centres in the country.

The National Testing Agency has also announced that admit cards for the re-examination will be issued by June 14, 2026. Candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding admit cards, examination centres, and other important instructions.

In its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document, the agency clarified that candidates would not be allowed to change the medium of examination chosen during the original application process. The previously selected language medium will continue to remain valid for the re-examination.

Candidates are advised to carefully complete all online formalities, including submission of bank details and city preference modifications, within the stipulated deadline to avoid complications later in the process.