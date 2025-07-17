University Grants Commission

NTA Declares UGC NET June 2025 Result Date! Check Key Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jul 2025
12:11 PM

The National Testing Agency, NTA announced UGC NET June Result 2025 date. As per the official notice, the UGC NET examination result 2025 will be announced on July 22. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the results on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The Agency shared the result release date update on its official X handle.

As per the schedule, the UGC NET June examination took place from June 25 to June 29, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on July 5 and the objection window was opened on July 6, 2025. The last date to raise objection was till July 8, 2025.

It must be noted that the number of candidates to be qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor shall be equal to 6% of the candidates appeared in NET (in both the papers) on the basis of their Master’s Degree or equivalent examination.

The UGC NET result 2025 will be prepared and declared on the basis of the final answers only. For further updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

