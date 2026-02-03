NEET SS 2025 Scorecard Published - Check Download Steps, Link and Validity

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the scorecards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their individual scorecards from the official website — natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the scorecards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their individual scorecards from the official website — natboard.edu.in — using their login credentials.

The NEET SS 2025 exam was conducted on December 26 and 27, 2025, at designated centres across India, and the results were declared on January 23, 2026, in the form of a PDF merit list. Unlike the result PDF, which was publicly accessible, downloading the scorecard will require a registered user ID and password.

Steps to Download the NEET SS 2025 Scorecard

Visit the NBEMS official website at natboard.edu.in.

Select the ‘NEET SS’ option from the ‘Examinations’ dropdown menu.

Click on the relevant link.

Enter your login credentials.

The scorecard will be displayed on screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

NBEMS has clarified that the NEET SS 2025 scorecard will remain available online for only six months from the date of publication. Candidates are strongly advised to download and preserve their scorecards within this period.

NEET SS is the national-level eligibility-cum-entrance test for admission to DM (Doctorate of Medicine) or MCh (Master of Chirurgiae) and DrNB (Doctorate of National Board) super specialty courses offered by medical institutions across India.

