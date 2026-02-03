NEET SS 2025

NEET SS 2025 Scorecard Published - Check Download Steps, Link and Validity

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Feb 2026
14:15 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the scorecards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their individual scorecards from the official website — natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the scorecards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their individual scorecards from the official website — natboard.edu.in — using their login credentials.

The NEET SS 2025 exam was conducted on December 26 and 27, 2025, at designated centres across India, and the results were declared on January 23, 2026, in the form of a PDF merit list. Unlike the result PDF, which was publicly accessible, downloading the scorecard will require a registered user ID and password.

Steps to Download the NEET SS 2025 Scorecard

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the NBEMS official website at natboard.edu.in.
  • Select the ‘NEET SS’ option from the ‘Examinations’ dropdown menu.
  • Click on the relevant link.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • The scorecard will be displayed on screen.
  • Check and download the same for future reference.

NBEMS has clarified that the NEET SS 2025 scorecard will remain available online for only six months from the date of publication. Candidates are strongly advised to download and preserve their scorecards within this period.

NEET SS is the national-level eligibility-cum-entrance test for admission to DM (Doctorate of Medicine) or MCh (Master of Chirurgiae) and DrNB (Doctorate of National Board) super specialty courses offered by medical institutions across India.

Find the direct link here.

Last updated on 03 Feb 2026
14:19 PM
NEET SS 2025 National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Scorecard
Similar stories
University Grants Commission

UGC Proposes Disaster Management Skill Course from 2026-27, Releases Model Curriculum. . .

NEET PG 2025

MP NEET PG 2025 Mop-Up Round Counselling Postponed Again; Fresh Schedule Awaited

TS SSC 2026

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Out for Class 10 Exams - Admit Card Link and Exam Guidelines

Mumbai University

Mumbai University Postpones Winter 2025 Exams Again Amid Election Counting - New Date. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
University Grants Commission

UGC Proposes Disaster Management Skill Course from 2026-27, Releases Model Curriculum. . .

NEET PG 2025

MP NEET PG 2025 Mop-Up Round Counselling Postponed Again; Fresh Schedule Awaited

Amity University

Amity University Kolkata to Host Global Workshop on Conscious Leadership on Feb 4

TS SSC 2026

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Out for Class 10 Exams - Admit Card Link and Exam Guidelines

IHM Kolkata

Gourmet Nite 2K26 at IHM Celebrates the City’s Culinary Journey from Calcutta to Ko. . .

Mumbai University

Mumbai University Postpones Winter 2025 Exams Again Amid Election Counting - New Date. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality