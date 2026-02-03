COMEDK UGET 2026

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration Opens for Engineering Entrance - Steps and Schedule

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has officially started the registration process for COMEDK UGET 2026, opening the gateway for engineering aspirants across the country. Candidates can now apply online through the official website, comedk.org.

As per the official schedule, the COMEDK UGET 2026 registration process will remain open until March 16, 2026. The consortium has clarified that there will be no provision for late fee submission, making it essential for candidates to complete both the application form and fee payment within the stipulated deadline to be eligible for the examination.

To apply for COMEDK UGET 2026, candidates must visit the official COMEDK portal and click on the registration link for UGET 2026. After completing the initial registration, applicants need to generate their login credentials and proceed to fill in personal, academic and contact details. Candidates are also required to upload necessary documents, including their photograph and signature, in the prescribed format, before paying the application fee online and submitting the form. Applicants are advised to carefully verify all information entered and retain a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

The COMEDK UGET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 9, 2026. The test will be held in computer-based mode at multiple examination centres across the country, ensuring wider accessibility for students from different regions.

Candidates must regularly visit the official website, comedk.org, for the latest updates related to the examination process. Important information regarding the release of admit cards, mock tests, answer keys and result announcements will be published on the portal as the exam date approaches.

Find the direct registration link here.

