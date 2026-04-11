NTA

NTA Declares NITTT February 2026 Results; Over 7,500 Candidates Appeared

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Apr 2026
18:13 PM

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Summary
Those who appeared for the test can now access and download their scorecards from the official NITTT portal using their application number and date of birth
The NTA clarified that its responsibility is limited to conducting the examination, processing results, and declaring outcomes

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) February 2026 examination for Batch-12 candidates. Those who appeared for the test can now access and download their scorecards from the official NITTT portal using their application number and date of birth.

According to the official notice, the examination was conducted in multiple shifts on February 21, 22, 27, and 28, 2026, in a remote proctored, internet-based format. A total of 8,013 candidates had registered for the exam, of which 7,583 successfully appeared.

The NTA clarified that its responsibility is limited to conducting the examination, processing results, and declaring outcomes. The issuance of module completion certificates will be carried out separately by the NITTT authorities at a later stage.

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NITTT Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

  • Visit the official NITTT or NTA portal
  • Click on the “NITTT February 2026 Scorecard” link on the homepage
  • Enter application number and date of birth
  • Complete any required security verification
  • View the scorecard displayed on the screen
  • Download and print it for future reference

To qualify in the NITTT examination, candidates must secure a minimum of 50% marks in both components — the internal continuous assessment and the final proctored test.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official portal for further updates regarding certification and related processes.

Last updated on 11 Apr 2026
18:17 PM
NTA National Testing Agency NITTT Results out
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