JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 2 Results for BArch, BPlanning OUT- Know Toppers List Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 23 May 2025
15:30 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates will now be able to access the JEE Main 2025 paper 2 result on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) exam took place on 9 April 2025 in one shift in 13 languages

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 for BArch, BPlanning today. Candidates will now be able to access the JEE Main 2025 paper 2 result on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) exam took place on 9 April 2025 in one shift in 13 languages. The JEE Main 2025 paper 2 issued the final answer key on May 22 and dropped 4 questions. A total of 48,703 candidates registered for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 B.Arch Paper (2A). Out of which 34,876 candidates have appeared for the exam.

For JEE Main Session 2 B.Planning Paper (2B), a total of 20,768 candidates have registered for the exam. Out of which, 13,583 candidates took the exam.

JEE Main Session 2 Paper 2A (BArch) Toppers with 100 Percentile

Pratham Alpesh Prajapati (Karnataka)

Patne Neel Sandesh (Maharashtra)

JEE Main Session 2 Paper 2B (BPlanning) Toppers with 100 Percentile

Gautam Kannapiran (Tamil Nadu)

Tarun Rawat (Uttarakhand)

Sunidhi Singh (Madhya Pradesh)

JEE Main Session 2 Results 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Results link available on the home page
  3. JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Results will appear on the screen
  4. Check and download the result
  5. Take a printout of the same for future reference
Last updated on 23 May 2025
15:36 PM
NTA JEE Main 2025 JEE Main
