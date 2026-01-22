NTA

NTA Closes NIFTEE 2026 Stage 1 Application Correction Window Today; Steps to Make Changes Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Jan 2026
16:03 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who wish to rectify mistakes in their applications must do so before the deadline, as no changes will be allowed afterward
Candidates are advised to complete corrections well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the NIFTEE 2026 Stage 1 application correction window on Thursday night. Candidates who wish to rectify mistakes in their applications must do so before the deadline, as no changes will be allowed afterward. The correction window was opened on January 21, 2026.

The NIFTEE exam, conducted by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), is held for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in design, fashion, and management.

Details Eligible for Correction

During the correction window, candidates can make changes to select details only, including:

  • Candidate’s name or father’s/mother’s name (change allowed only once)
  • Date of birth
  • Gender
  • Category, sub-category, or PwBD status
  • Educational qualifications (Class 10, Class 12, undergraduate, and postgraduate)
  • Exam city preference
  • Program selection (if applicable)

Note: Certain details cannot be changed, such as the registered mobile number, email ID, permanent or current address, and uploaded signature. If any correction increases the application fee, the additional amount must be paid online immediately.

NIFTEE Stage 1 Application 2026: Steps to Make Changes

  1. Visit the official NTA website: exams.nta.nic.in/niftee
  2. Click on the Application Correction link
  3. Log in using your application number and password
  4. Edit only the permitted details
  5. Carefully review all updated information
  6. Submit the correction form
  7. Download and save the updated confirmation page for future reference

Candidates are advised to complete corrections well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Last updated on 22 Jan 2026
16:05 PM
NTA National Testing Agency (NTA)
