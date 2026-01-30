CUET UG 2026 Registration Closes Today; Correction Window Opens February 2

Summary Candidates aspiring to appear for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate courses can apply through the official website cuet.nta.nic.in As per the official schedule, the last date for successful fee payment is January 31, 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for CUET UG 2026 today, January 30, at 11:50 pm. Candidates aspiring to appear for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate courses can apply through the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, the last date for successful fee payment is January 31, 2026. The application correction window will open on February 2 and close on February 4, 2026.

NTA has clarified that candidates are allowed to submit only one application form, and multiple applications will not be accepted under any circumstances.

According to the official notice, candidates must ensure that the email ID and mobile number entered in the application form belong to the candidate or their parents/guardians, as all official communication from NTA will be sent only through the registered email address and mobile number.

CUET UG 2026: How to Apply

Candidates can register for CUET UG 2026 by following these steps:

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the CUET UG 2026 registration link on the homepage Complete the registration process Fill out the application form Pay the application fee Submit the form and download the confirmation page

The application fee for CUET UG 2026 is Rs 1,000 for up to three subjects and Rs 400 for each additional subject for General category candidates. For OBC (NCL) and EWS candidates, the fee is Rs 900 for up to three subjects and Rs 375 for each additional subject. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD, PwBD, and Third Gender categories are required to pay Rs 800 for up to three subjects and Rs 350 for each additional subject.