TG EAPCET 2026 Counselling Begins; Fee Payment and Slot Booking Open, Check Schedule Here

Summary Aspirants who secured ranks in the entrance examination can now pay the counselling processing fee and book slots for certificate verification According to the counselling schedule, candidates must first complete the processing fee payment before hey can reserve a slot for document verification at designated Help Line Centres (HLCs)

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has commenced the TG EAPCET 2026 counselling process, enabling qualified candidates to begin the admission procedure through the official counselling portal. Aspirants who secured ranks in the entrance examination can now pay the counselling processing fee and book slots for certificate verification.

According to the counselling schedule, candidates must first complete the processing fee payment before they can reserve a slot for document verification at designated Help Line Centres (HLCs). TS EAMCET counselling registration window, payment, and slot booking will close on June 20 and mock seat allotment will be published on or before July 4. After the mock allotment, candidates can change their web options from July 5 to 7. The final date to lock their choices is July 7. The Phase 1 TS EAPCET seat allotment result will be announced on or before July 10, 2026. Candidates who get a seat can pay the admission fee and complete self-reporting between July 10 and July 14, 2026.

The processing fee has been fixed at Rs 1,200 for candidates belonging to the OC and BC categories, while SC and ST candidates are required to pay Rs 600.

ADVERTISEMENT

The authorities have made slot booking mandatory for certificate verification. Candidates must log in using their credentials, select their category, choose a preferred Help Line Centre, and reserve an available date and time for verification. An acknowledgement slip must be downloaded after confirmation.

Officials have clarified that candidates will be permitted to attend certificate verification only at the Help Line Centre selected during online slot booking. Requests for verification at any other centre will not be entertained. Candidates have also been advised to report at their chosen centre at least 10 minutes before the scheduled appointment.

Eligibility for counselling is restricted to candidates who have qualified in TG EAPCET 2026 and meet the prescribed academic criteria. Candidates from the OC category must have secured a minimum of 45 per cent marks in Intermediate group subjects or an equivalent examination, while candidates from other categories must have obtained at least 40 per cent marks.

Following successful certificate verification, candidates will be required to participate in subsequent stages of the admission process, including exercising web options for preferred colleges and courses, checking seat allotment results, paying the prescribed tuition fee, and completing online self-reporting.

Admission will be confirmed only after candidates complete all stages of the counselling process within the stipulated deadlines. The complete list of Help Line Centres, slot timings, and further counselling-related updates is available on the official TG EAPCET counselling portal.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official website for the latest announcements and schedules related to the counselling process.