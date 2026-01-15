UGC NET 2025

UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key Objection Submission Begins; Check Steps and Direct Link

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Jan 2026
09:17 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially published the provisional answer key for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2025 session.
The answer key was released on January 14, allowing candidates who appeared for the examination to review the official responses and raise objections, if any, until January 17, 2026.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially published the provisional answer key for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2025 session. The answer key was released on January 14, allowing candidates who appeared for the examination to review the official responses and raise objections, if any, until January 17, 2026.

In an official notice, NTA stated that the UGC NET December 2025 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 85 subjects across multiple cities in the country. The examination was held on December 31, 2025, and January 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7, 2026. Along with the provisional answer keys, the agency has also made available the subject-wise question papers and the recorded responses of candidates on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can submit challenges online by logging in to the official portal. To raise an objection, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 for each question challenged. The fee must be paid online using credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI. The payment window will remain open until January 17, 2026, up to 11.50 PM. NTA has clearly stated that no challenge will be accepted without the successful payment of the prescribed fee, and objections sent through any other mode will not be considered.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the examination authority, all challenges submitted by candidates will be examined by a panel of subject experts. If any challenge is found to be valid, the provisional answer key will be revised accordingly. The revised answers will then be applied uniformly to the responses of all candidates. Based on the final answer key, NTA will prepare and declare the UGC NET December 2025 results.

The agency has also clarified that candidates will not receive individual communication regarding the acceptance or rejection of their challenges. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official UGC NET website for updates related to the final answer key and result declaration.

Find the direct answer key challenge link here.

Last updated on 15 Jan 2026
09:21 AM
UGC NET 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key
Similar stories
semester exam results

BTEUP Result 2025 Declared for Odd Semester, Back Paper: Download Link & Re-evaluatio. . .

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Photo Verification Upload Ends Today; Check Admit Card Release Updates

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL Tier-I 2025 Cut-Offs Revised; Commission Updates Results and Marks - Check De. . .

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

Girls Outshine Boys in JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025! Merit List and Qualifying De. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
semester exam results

BTEUP Result 2025 Declared for Odd Semester, Back Paper: Download Link & Re-evaluatio. . .

Representational image

Ready for challenge

DPS Megacity fest
School fests

Students showcase critical thinking, culture, compassion & green initiatives

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Photo Verification Upload Ends Today; Check Admit Card Release Updates

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL Tier-I 2025 Cut-Offs Revised; Commission Updates Results and Marks - Check De. . .

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

Girls Outshine Boys in JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025! Merit List and Qualifying De. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality