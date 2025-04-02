NTA Begins SWAYAM January 2025 Registration at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates who wish to apply for Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds can find the registration link through the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/ As per the schedule, the deadline to register for the January semester is April 21, 2025

The National Testing Agency, NTA commenced the registration process for SWAYAM January 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds can find the registration link through the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/.

As per the schedule, the deadline to register for the January semester is April 21, 2025. The correction window will open on April 23 and will close on April 25, 2025. SWAYAM will be held for 594 courses in Hybrid Mode (Computer-Based Test and Pen & Paper). The examination will be held on May 17, 18, 24 and 25, 2025 in two shifts- Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

NTA SWAYAM January Registration 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/ Click on SWAYAM January 2025 registration link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves Once registration is done, login to the account Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee Click on submit and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

The application fee for General category is Rs 750 per course for one course, Rs 600 per course for additional course. Fee for Gen-EWS OBC-(NCL)/ SC/ST/PwD/PwBD category is Rs 500 for one course and Rs 400 for additional course.

NTA SWAYAM January Registration 2025: Direct Link