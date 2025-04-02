National Testing Agency

NTA Begins SWAYAM January 2025 Registration at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/- Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Apr 2025
14:52 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who wish to apply for Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds can find the registration link through the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/
As per the schedule, the deadline to register for the January semester is April 21, 2025

The National Testing Agency, NTA commenced the registration process for SWAYAM January 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds can find the registration link through the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/.

As per the schedule, the deadline to register for the January semester is April 21, 2025. The correction window will open on April 23 and will close on April 25, 2025. SWAYAM will be held for 594 courses in Hybrid Mode (Computer-Based Test and Pen & Paper). The examination will be held on May 17, 18, 24 and 25, 2025 in two shifts- Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

NTA SWAYAM January Registration 2025: Steps to apply

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/
  2. Click on SWAYAM January 2025 registration link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves
  4. Once registration is done, login to the account
  5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee
  6. Click on submit and download the page.
  7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

The application fee for General category is Rs 750 per course for one course, Rs 600 per course for additional course. Fee for Gen-EWS OBC-(NCL)/ SC/ST/PwD/PwBD category is Rs 500 for one course and Rs 400 for additional course.

NTA SWAYAM January Registration 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 02 Apr 2025
14:53 PM
National Testing Agency NTA SWAYAM January 2025 NTA
Similar stories
Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar School Examination Board begins Class 12 scrutiny, compartment and special exam. . .

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Admit Card for April 7-9 Exams Release Update: All Details by. . .

National Institute of Open Schooling

NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 for Class 10, 12 Board Exam Released at nios.ac.in- Direct Link. . .

GUJCET 2025

GUJCET Answer Key 2025 Released - Challenge Window to Close Soon!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar School Examination Board begins Class 12 scrutiny, compartment and special exam. . .

National Institute of Open Schooling

NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 for Class 10, 12 Board Exam Released at nios.ac.in- Direct Link. . .

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Admit Card for April 7-9 Exams Release Update: All Details by. . .

Sigma 2025

Sigma 2025: An Endless Odyssey at St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata

GUJCET 2025

GUJCET Answer Key 2025 Released - Challenge Window to Close Soon!

NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Registration to Reopen - New Dates and Details Announced by NBEMS

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality