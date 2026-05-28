JEECUP Admit Card 2026 Out for UPJEE Polytechnic, Exam Dates Revised - Hall Ticket Link Here

Summary The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the UPJEE Polytechnic admit card. Candidates registered for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic 2026 can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the UPJEE Polytechnic admit card for candidates appearing in Groups A, E1 (Bio), and E2 (Mathematics). Candidates registered for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic 2026 can now download their hall tickets from the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The Council has informed that the hall tickets for the remaining groups will be issued soon.

Earlier, the JEECUP 2026 examinations were scheduled to be conducted from May 15 to May 22. However, the examination dates were later revised, and the Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic entrance examination will now be held from June 2 to June 9, 2026.

According to the official notification, the JEECUP 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in both English and Hindi. The entrance examination serves as one of the key gateways for admission into various diploma and polytechnic programmes offered by institutions across Uttar Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The JEECUP Admit Card 2026 contains important details related to the candidate and the examination. These include the candidate’s name, roll number, examination date and timing, examination centre address, photograph, and signature. Candidates have been advised to carefully verify all information mentioned on the admit card after downloading it.

To access the hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the “JEECUP Admit Card 2026” link available on the homepage. After entering the required login credentials, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and take a printout of the admit card for examination purposes.

Candidates appearing for the examination must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid government-issued photo identity proof, a recent passport-size photograph, and a transparent ballpoint pen to the examination centre.

Authorities have strictly prohibited electronic gadgets and other unauthorised items inside the examination hall. Mobile phones, calculators, pagers, smart devices, loose papers, and study materials will not be permitted during the examination.

Candidates have also been advised to reach their allotted examination centres well before the reporting time to avoid any last-minute inconvenience or delays during the verification process.

The UPJEE Polytechnic examination is conducted every year for admission to diploma-level technical and professional courses offered by government and private polytechnic institutions across Uttar Pradesh.

Find the direct admit card link here.