JIPMAT

JIPMAT 2026 Registration Begins for IIM Admission - NTA Releases Exam Date and Key Instructions

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Apr 2026
12:53 PM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026.
Eligible candidates can now apply for the entrance examination through the official portal until May 10.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026. Eligible candidates can now apply for the entrance examination through the official portal until May 10.

The JIPMAT 2026 is conducted for admission to the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) offered by premier institutes such as the Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya and the Indian Institute of Management Jammu. Candidates interested in pursuing management education directly after Class 12 can apply online within the specified deadline.

According to the official schedule, the application correction window will be available from May 12 to May 14, allowing candidates to make necessary changes in their submitted forms. The examination will be conducted in computer-based mode on June 7, in a single shift from 3 PM to 5.30 PM.

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The NTA has advised applicants to provide a valid and accessible email address and mobile number while filling out the application form, as all official communication will be sent through these channels via email and SMS.

Eligibility

In terms of eligibility, candidates belonging to the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC-NCL), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories must have secured at least 60% marks in both Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. For candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories, the minimum qualifying marks required are 55% in both examinations.

Application Fees

The application fee for JIPMAT 2026 has been set at ₹2,000 for General, OBC-NCL, and EWS candidates, while SC, ST, and PwD applicants are required to pay ₹1,000.

With the registration window now open, candidates are encouraged to review the eligibility criteria and complete their applications in a timely manner to secure admission to top management programmes.

Find the direct registration link here.

Last updated on 17 Apr 2026
12:54 PM
JIPMAT Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test Registration Exam dates IIM
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