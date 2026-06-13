CISCE

ICSE, ISC Improvement Exam 2026 Admit Cards Out: Where to Collect and Exam Guidelines

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Jun 2026
10:18 AM

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Summary
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has made available the admit cards for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Improvement Examinations 2026.
The hall tickets have been uploaded online for schools, and candidates appearing for the examinations are required to collect their admit cards from their respective institutions.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has made available the admit cards for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Improvement Examinations 2026. The hall tickets have been uploaded online for schools, and candidates appearing for the examinations are required to collect their admit cards from their respective institutions before the commencement of the exams.

According to the examination schedule, the ICSE Improvement Examination 2026 will be conducted between June 15 and June 30, while the ISC Improvement Examination 2026 will take place from June 15 to July 1. Students planning to improve their scores must ensure they have all the necessary documents ready well in advance of their examination dates.

CISCE has made it mandatory for candidates to carry their admit card along with a valid photo identification document to the examination centre. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without the hall ticket. Students have also been advised to verify all details printed on their admit cards carefully. In case of any discrepancy related to personal information, subjects, or examination details, candidates should immediately contact their schools for necessary corrections.

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The council has issued several important instructions for examination day. Students must bring their admit card and school identity card to the examination venue and report well before the designated time. Candidates arriving after the commencement of the examination will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

CISCE has also reiterated that mobile phones, smartwatches, and other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the examination centre. However, students may carry essential stationery items such as pens, pencils, and geometry instruments required for the examination.

The council has warned that any candidate found engaging in unfair practices or violating examination rules will face strict disciplinary action, including debarment from the examination process.

To help candidates prepare effectively, CISCE has allotted an additional 15 minutes for reading the question paper before the start of the examination. For examinations scheduled at 11 AM, the reading period will begin at 10.45 AM. Similarly, for examinations commencing at 9 AM, reading time will start at 8.45 AM. Candidates are required to be seated in their allotted examination hall or room by 10.30 AM to ensure a smooth and timely conduct of the examinations.

Last updated on 13 Jun 2026
10:19 AM
CISCE ICSE ISC improvement exams Admit Card
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