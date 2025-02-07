GAT-B

NTA begins GAT-B registration at exams.nta.ac.in/DBT - Know how to apply

Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 Feb 2025
15:52 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

Summary
Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can register themselves on the official website exams.nta.ac.in
Following the conclusion of the application process, candidates will be provided the opportunity to make necessary corrections in their application

The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B), 2025 has been commenced by the National Testing Agency on its official website. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can register themselves on the official website exams.nta.ac.in

Eligible candidates can submit their applications till March 3, 2025. Following the conclusion of the application process, candidates will be provided the opportunity to make necessary corrections in their application. The correction window will open on March 5 and close on March 6.

The examination will be conducted in a single shift on April 20 in a computer based mode.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have a graduate degree in Biology, Biotechnology or a related subject from a recognised university with at least 50 per cent marks.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/OBC-NCL/EWS - Rs 1300

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD - Rs 650

How to apply for GAT-B 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in/DBT

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Register yourself by providing all necesary details

Step 4: Login to your account by providing your credentials

Step 5: Fill up the application form

Step 6: Pay application fee

Step 7: Submit the application and take a printout for future reference

Last updated on 07 Feb 2025
15:54 PM
GAT-B National Testing Agency (NTA)
