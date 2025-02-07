NTA begins GAT-B registration at exams.nta.ac.in/DBT - Know how to apply

The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B), 2025 has been commenced by the National Testing Agency on its official website. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can register themselves on the official website exams.nta.ac.in
Eligible candidates can submit their applications till March 3, 2025. Following the conclusion of the application process, candidates will be provided the opportunity to make necessary corrections in their application. The correction window will open on March 5 and close on March 6.
The examination will be conducted in a single shift on April 20 in a computer based mode.
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have a graduate degree in Biology, Biotechnology or a related subject from a recognised university with at least 50 per cent marks.
Application Fee
Candidates belonging to General/OBC-NCL/EWS - Rs 1300
Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD - Rs 650
How to apply for GAT-B 2025?
Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in/DBT
Step 2: Click on the registration link
Step 3: Register yourself by providing all necesary details
Step 4: Login to your account by providing your credentials
Step 5: Fill up the application form
Step 6: Pay application fee
Step 7: Submit the application and take a printout for future reference