CUET PG 2026 Begins for Over 4 Lakh Candidates; NTA Issues Important Exam Day Guidelines

The CUET PG 2026 has commenced today, March 6, and will continue until March 27, 2026, in computer-based mode.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released detailed exam-day guidelines for candidates appearing in the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate programmes. The CUET PG 2026 has commenced today, March 6, and will continue until March 27, 2026, in computer-based mode across multiple examination centres nationwide.

According to the testing agency, the entrance examination will be conducted on March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 27. The exam will cover a total of 157 subjects and will be held at designated centres across the country.

The NTA has implemented strict security arrangements at examination centres to maintain the integrity of the test. Candidates will undergo Aadhaar-based biometric authentication upon arrival at the test venue. Additionally, all centres will be monitored through live CCTV surveillance and equipped with signal jammers to prevent any form of electronic malpractice.

Candidates are strongly advised to visit their allotted test centre at least one day before their scheduled examination to familiarise themselves with the location and avoid last-minute confusion on the exam day. Those who opted for authentication methods other than Aadhaar during registration must report early at the centre to complete the verification process.

The NTA has also released the CUET PG city intimation slip for candidates scheduled to appear in exams from March 11 to March 13. Meanwhile, admit cards and city allotment slips for the March 6 to 10 examinations are available for download on the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

Candidates must carefully verify details mentioned on the admit card, including the exam date, venue, reporting time, gate closing time and shift schedule. Any discrepancies should be reported to the authorities immediately.

Strict Rules Inside Examination Centres

To ensure transparency, all examination halls will be under constant surveillance. Candidates are strictly prohibited from engaging in any form of unfair practice during the exam. Activities such as passing chits or attempting to cheat may lead to disciplinary action, including disqualification and debarment from future examinations conducted by the NTA.

Biometric attendance and frisking will be conducted at the time of entry into the examination hall. Candidates who leave the hall for bio-breaks will be subjected to frisking and biometric verification again before re-entry.

For rough work, blank A4 sheets will be provided in the exam room. Candidates must write their name and roll number at the top of each sheet and deposit all used sheets in the designated drop box before leaving the examination hall. Failure to return the sheets may result in the non-evaluation of the candidate’s answer script.

Candidates are also advised to read and strictly follow both the general and subject-specific instructions printed on the question paper.

Prohibited Items and Documents Required

The NTA has strictly prohibited candidates from carrying personal belongings such as mobile phones, electronic gadgets or other prohibited items into the examination centre. Authorities have clarified that no storage facility will be available at the venue and they will not be responsible for the safekeeping of personal items.

Candidates must carry the following documents for verification at the examination centre: the CUET PG admit card, at least two passport-sized photographs, a valid original photo identity card, and a PwD certificate if applicable.

However, candidates with diabetes are allowed to bring limited food items such as sugar tablets, fruits like bananas, apples or oranges, and transparent water bottles inside the examination hall. Packed food items including chocolates, candies and sandwiches are not permitted.

With the CUET PG 2026 examinations now underway, the NTA has urged candidates to strictly adhere to all guidelines to ensure a smooth and fair examination process.