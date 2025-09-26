NTA Begins CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Registration at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Get Apply Link Here

Summary As per the official notification, the last date to submit the online application form is October 24, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM) The CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam will be held on December 18, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the registration window for the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination. Candidates aspiring to qualify for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professorship under the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) can now apply through the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the last date to submit the online application form is October 24, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM), while the last date for fee payment is October 25, 2025. An application correction window will remain open from October 27 to 29, 2025, allowing candidates to make changes to their submitted forms.

The CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam will be held on December 18, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be conducted in two shifts — the first shift from 9 AM to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. Further details regarding city intimation slips and admit cards will be released closer to the exam date.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Direct Link

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Steps to Register

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link to register for Joint CSIR UGC-NET 2025. Enter your credentials to register yourself. Fill in the application form, upload documents if needed, and pay the application fee. Review and submit the application form. Download the confirmation order. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.