NTA Begins Counselling Registration For NIFT 2025 UG, PG Courses- Dates Inside

Posted on 25 Jun 2025
Summary
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the e-counselling through the official website- nift.admissions.nic.in
As per the schedule, the registration for online counselling will commence from June 24 to July 1, 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) started the registration process for seat allocation and online counselling for admission to Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses at National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the e-counselling through the official website- nift.admissions.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the registration for online counselling will commence from June 24 to July 1, 2025. NIFT 2025 results were announced on June 22 in the form of Common Merit Rank (CMR).

NIFT Counselling 2025: Documents Required

Class 10 certificate

Two photographs

Marksheet or certificate or degree or diploma

Caste certificate, if applicable

PwD certificate, if applicable

Undertaking for fee refund

Anti-ragging certificate

Medical fitness certificate

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

