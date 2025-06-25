NTA Begins Counselling Registration For NIFT 2025 UG, PG Courses- Dates Inside

The National Testing Agency (NTA) started the registration process for seat allocation and online counselling for admission to Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses at National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the e-counselling through the official website- nift.admissions.nic.in.
As per the schedule, the registration for online counselling will commence from June 24 to July 1, 2025. NIFT 2025 results were announced on June 22 in the form of Common Merit Rank (CMR).
NIFT Counselling 2025: Documents Required
Class 10 certificate
Two photographs
Marksheet or certificate or degree or diploma
Caste certificate, if applicable
PwD certificate, if applicable
Undertaking for fee refund
Anti-ragging certificate
Medical fitness certificate
For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.