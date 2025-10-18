CMAT 2026

CMAT 2026 Registration Window Opens - Link, Eligibility and Full Application Schedule

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially started the registration process for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026.
Candidates aspiring to pursue management programmes in AICTE-affiliated institutions can now apply through the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially started the registration process for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026. Candidates aspiring to pursue management programmes in AICTE-affiliated institutions can now apply through the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in.

As per the schedule, candidates can submit the CMAT 2026 application form till November 17, 2025, while the online payment window will remain open till November 18. Registered applicants will be able to correct/edit information in their forms from November 20 to 22. The CMAT 2026 exam date will be announced later on the NTA website.

To be eligible, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline. Students appearing in their final year (whose results will be declared before the 2026–27 academic session) are also eligible to apply. There is no upper age limit for the CMAT exam.

Steps to Apply

  • Visit the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in.
  • Read the instructions carefully and click on “Proceed to fill application form.”
  • Enter personal details and generate a secure password.
  • Provide academic and eligibility information.
  • Upload scanned documents — photo (10–200 KB), signature (10–50 KB), and certificates (50–300 KB).
  • Pay the application fee online and submit the form after reviewing all details.

The application fee for male candidates belonging to the general category is ₹2,500, while female candidates, Gen-EWS, SC, ST, PwD, and third gender candidates will pay ₹1,250.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the NTA website for updates regarding the exam date, admit card release, and other notifications.

The CMAT is a national-level entrance exam conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) for graduates seeking admission to management courses. The question paper will include 100 questions worth 400 marks, covering Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Find the direct registration link here.

