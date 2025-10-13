NTA Announces UGC NET December 2025 Exam Dates; Registration Open Till November 7

UGC NET

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the exam dates for the UGC NET December 2025 session. As per the announcement, the UGC NET will be conducted from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various exam centres nationwide. Candidates can view the detailed notice on the NTA's official portal — nta.ac.in — or directly on the UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The registration process is currently underway, and aspirants must complete their applications by November 7, 2025. The last date to pay the examination fee is also November 7. After the registration period, a short application correction window will open from November 10 to November 12, 2025, allowing candidates to make changes to their submitted forms.

UGC NET December 2025: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in
  2. Click on the UGC NET December Exam 2025 notice available on the homepage.
  3. Read the instructions and proceed to register as a new user or log in.
  4. Fill in the application form with personal, academic, and exam-related details.
  5. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.
  6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The application fee is Rs 1150 for general/unreserved category, Rs 600 for General-EWS/OBC-NCL category and Rs 325 for SC/ST/PwD and third gender category.

In case of any difficulty candidates can contact on 011-40759000/ 011- 69227700 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in for any clarification related to the UGC NET December 2025.

Candidates are advised to apply well before the deadline and double-check all details to avoid errors. For the latest updates on admit cards, city intimation slips, and exam day instructions, stay tuned to the official UGC NET and NTA websites.

