UGC NET

UGC NET June 2026: NTA Announces Re-Exam for Candidates Affected by Technical Glitch at Jalandhar

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Jun 2026
13:28 PM

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Summary
The disruption occurred during Shift I of the examination held on June 22, 2026
In an official notice, NTA stated that the technical problem was reported by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the agency responsible for conducting the examination

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a re-examination for candidates affected by technical issues during the UGC NET June 2026 examination at the CT Group of Institutions Examination Centre in Jalandhar, Punjab. The disruption occurred during Shift I of the examination held on June 22, 2026.

In an official notice, NTA stated that the technical problem was reported by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the agency responsible for conducting the examination. According to the agency, the issue was confined to the Jalandhar examination centre and affected candidates who were present at the venue but were unable to appear for or complete the examination due to the disruption.

NTA has confirmed that only those candidates who were present at the CT Group of Institutions Examination Centre and could not take or complete the examination because of the technical issues will be eligible for the re-test.

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The re-examination has been scheduled for July 5, 2026, at 3:00 PM and will be conducted at the same examination centre in Jalandhar.

Expressing regret over the inconvenience caused, the agency said the decision was taken to ensure that affected candidates receive a fair opportunity to appear for the examination.

The testing agency clarified that the UGC NET June 2026 examination has not been cancelled across the country. The technical issue was reported only at the Jalandhar centre, and the re-examination decision applies exclusively to the affected Shift I candidates from that venue.

NTA emphasised that the move is intended to protect the interests of candidates who were unable to complete the test due to circumstances beyond their control.

The agency has informed eligible candidates that revised admit cards will be issued ahead of the re-examination. The fresh hall tickets will include details such as the examination date and time, reporting instructions, and other relevant guidelines.

Candidates affected by the disruption have been advised to regularly check the official NTA website for updates regarding the release of revised admit cards and further examination-related announcements.

The official notice, issued by the Director (Exams), NTA, reiterates that the special re-examination arrangement is limited to candidates from Shift I at the CT Group of Institutions Examination Centre in Jalandhar who were impacted by the technical glitch.

Last updated on 23 Jun 2026
13:30 PM
UGC NET UGC NET 2026 NTA
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