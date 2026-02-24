JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow; NTA to Hold Exams from April 2

Summary Eligible candidates can apply for the April session through the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at jeemain.nta.nic.in The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2026 Session 2 exams will be conducted from April 2 to April 9 in dual shifts

The registration process for JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 will close tomorrow, February 25. Eligible candidates can apply for the April session through the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2026 Session 2 exams will be conducted from April 2 to April 9 in dual shifts. The morning session will be held from 9:00 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon shift will take place from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Eligibility Criteria

ADVERTISEMENT

Students who passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination in 2024 or 2025, or are appearing in 2026, are eligible.

There is no age limit for appearing in JEE Mains 2026 Session 2.

Candidates who appeared in the January session can also register for the April session.

Applicants reappearing for the April session must register for the computer-based test using the same login credentials as used earlier.

JEE Main is conducted for admission to engineering (BTech), architecture (BArch), and planning (BPlan) programmes at institutes such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other technical institutions across the country.

The correction window for JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 will be open from February 27 to February 28.