BSEB Releases Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 2026 Admit Card for June CBT Exam; Direct Link Here

Summary The admit card download link was activated on May 29, 2026, on the official BSEB portal for registered applicants The Sakshamta Pariksha is part of the Bihar teacher recruitment assessment process and will be conducted in online mode

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the upcoming June examination cycle. The admit card download link was activated on May 29, 2026, on the official BSEB portal for registered applicants.

According to the official notification, the CTT (Pancham) Examination 2026 will be conducted from June 5 to June 8, 2026, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across various examination centres in Bihar. Candidates who successfully completed the application process can download their hall tickets using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

The board has stated that the admit card download facility will remain available until the examination dates. The Sakshamta Pariksha is part of the Bihar teacher recruitment assessment process and will be conducted in online mode.

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Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards and carry them to the examination centre. Entry will not be permitted without a valid hall ticket.

The admit card contains important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, examination centre, reporting time, photograph and signature. Candidates have been advised to carefully verify all details after downloading the document. In case of discrepancies, they must immediately contact the concerned examination authorities before the exam begins.

BSEB has confirmed that the examination will consist of objective-type questions covering subjects including general knowledge, mathematics, reasoning ability, teaching aptitude, and language proficiency in Hindi and English.

Candidates have been instructed to report to their examination centres at least one hour before the scheduled time. They must also carry a valid photo identity proof along with the admit card.

The board has strictly prohibited electronic devices such as mobile phones and calculators inside the examination hall. Failure to produce the admit card at the centre will result in disqualification from appearing in the examination.