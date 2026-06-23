NTA

CUET UG Result 2026 Declared at cuet.nta.nic.in; Check Highest Percentile, Cutoff Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Jun 2026
14:16 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now download their scorecards by logging in with their application number and password or date of birth
More than 15 lakh students had registered for the examination this year

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 results on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now download their scorecards by logging in with their application number and password or date of birth.

The results have been announced for admissions to undergraduate programmes offered by central, state, deemed and private universities across the country. More than 15 lakh students had registered for the examination this year.

According to NTA, a total of 15,68,867 candidates registered for CUET UG 2026, while 11,64,098 candidates appeared for the examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

CUET UG 2026 was conducted in computer-based mode between May 13 and May 31, with additional examinations held on June 6 and June 7 for select candidates and subjects.

The entrance test serves as a gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by more than 200 participating universities and higher education institutions across India.

CUET UG Result 2026: Direct Link

CUET UG Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecards:

  1. Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
  2. Click on the CUET UG 2026 Result link available on the homepage.
  3. A login window will open.
  4. Enter the application number and password or date of birth.
  5. Click on the submit button.
  6. The CUET UG 2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  7. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

With the declaration of results, participating universities will begin releasing admission schedules, merit lists and counselling details based on CUET UG scores.

While many institutions will use CUET scores for admissions through their own counselling processes, some universities may conduct additional admission procedures as per their respective guidelines.

Universities Accepting CUET UG Scores

More than 200 universities are participating in CUET UG 2026. Some of the prominent institutions accepting CUET scores include:

  • University of Delhi
  • Banaras Hindu University
  • Jawaharlal Nehru University
  • University of Allahabad
  • Aligarh Muslim University

Candidates are advised to regularly check the websites of their preferred universities for updates regarding counselling, seat allocation, cut-offs and admission procedures.

Last updated on 23 Jun 2026
14:19 PM
NTA National Testing Agency (NTA) CUET UG 2026 Results out
Similar stories
Reserve Bank of India

RBI Office Attendant Result 2026 Declared at rbi.org.in; Check Shortlisted Candidates. . .

Diploma Programme

Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2026: Over 1.45 Lakh Students Register, Application. . .

Maharashtra

Maharashtra FYJC Round 3 Allotment List 2026 Released; Admission Confirmation by June. . .

National Medical Commission

NMC to Phase Out PG Diploma Medical Courses; Over 3,300 Seats to Convert to MD, MS

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Reserve Bank of India

RBI Office Attendant Result 2026 Declared at rbi.org.in; Check Shortlisted Candidates. . .

Diploma Programme

Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2026: Over 1.45 Lakh Students Register, Application. . .

Maharashtra

Maharashtra FYJC Round 3 Allotment List 2026 Released; Admission Confirmation by June. . .

National Medical Commission

NMC to Phase Out PG Diploma Medical Courses; Over 3,300 Seats to Convert to MD, MS

IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi Invites Applications for Healthcare Industry 5.0 Programme - Deadline and C. . .

Directorate of Technical Education Tamil Nadu

TNEA Counselling 2026: Certificate Verification Deadline Extended, Rank List Release . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality