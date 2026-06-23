CUET UG Result 2026 Declared at cuet.nta.nic.in; Check Highest Percentile, Cutoff Details Here

Summary Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now download their scorecards by logging in with their application number and password or date of birth More than 15 lakh students had registered for the examination this year

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 results on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now download their scorecards by logging in with their application number and password or date of birth.

The results have been announced for admissions to undergraduate programmes offered by central, state, deemed and private universities across the country. More than 15 lakh students had registered for the examination this year.

According to NTA, a total of 15,68,867 candidates registered for CUET UG 2026, while 11,64,098 candidates appeared for the examination.

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CUET UG 2026 was conducted in computer-based mode between May 13 and May 31, with additional examinations held on June 6 and June 7 for select candidates and subjects.

The entrance test serves as a gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by more than 200 participating universities and higher education institutions across India.

CUET UG Result 2026: Direct Link

CUET UG Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecards:

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. Click on the CUET UG 2026 Result link available on the homepage. A login window will open. Enter the application number and password or date of birth. Click on the submit button. The CUET UG 2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

With the declaration of results, participating universities will begin releasing admission schedules, merit lists and counselling details based on CUET UG scores.

While many institutions will use CUET scores for admissions through their own counselling processes, some universities may conduct additional admission procedures as per their respective guidelines.

Universities Accepting CUET UG Scores

More than 200 universities are participating in CUET UG 2026. Some of the prominent institutions accepting CUET scores include:

University of Delhi

Banaras Hindu University

Jawaharlal Nehru University

University of Allahabad

Aligarh Muslim University

Candidates are advised to regularly check the websites of their preferred universities for updates regarding counselling, seat allocation, cut-offs and admission procedures.