TNEA Counselling 2026: Certificate Verification Deadline Extended, Rank List Release Date Confirmed

Summary The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has extended the certificate verification process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026. Following the release of the rank list, the counselling process will begin.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has extended the certificate verification process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 until June 29, providing additional time for the completion of document scrutiny before the publication of the rank list. The verification process was originally scheduled to conclude on June 20, but authorities have decided to continue the exercise for several more days to ensure that all eligible applicants are properly considered before ranks are generated.

The extension is expected to benefit a significant number of students, particularly candidates from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), whose Class 12 revaluation results were announced on June 21. Since revised marks obtained through revaluation can directly affect merit rankings and admission prospects, the additional time will allow authorities to incorporate updated academic records before finalising the rank list.

DoTE has clarified that certificate verification for CBSE candidates will be completed after obtaining the revised board marks. According to the department, all pending verifications related to CBSE applicants will be finalised before the release of ranks, ensuring that candidates receive fair consideration based on their latest academic performance.

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The TNEA certificate verification process is being conducted offline through designated TNEA Facilitation Centres (TFCs) located across the state. Candidates are required to visit their allotted centres in person and present original documents for verification. After completing the process, applicants can monitor the status of their applications by logging into the admission portal. Authorities have advised candidates to regularly check their application status and keep the mobile number registered during the application process active for important updates and communication.

Once the certificate verification process concludes on June 29, DoTE will publish the TNEA 2026 rank list on the same day. The rank list serves as the foundation for the engineering admission process and determines candidates' eligibility for participation in counselling and seat allotment. Based on the published ranks, candidates will be considered for admission to engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu through the centralised counselling process.

Following the release of the rank list, the counselling process will begin. Counselling will involve several stages, including choice filling, seat allotment, confirmation of allotted seats, reporting to colleges or facilitation centres, and payment of admission fees.