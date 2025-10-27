AISSEE 2026 Admissions: NTA Adds New Sainik Schools! Check List and Registration Updates

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has expanded the list of participating institutions for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026. Students seeking admission to Classes 6 and 9 can apply for AISSEE 2026 through the official website - exams.nta.nic.in - till October 30, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has expanded the list of participating institutions for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026 by adding three new Sainik Schools. Students seeking admission to Classes 6 and 9 can apply for AISSEE 2026 through the official website - exams.nta.nic.in - till October 30, 2025, while the fee payment window will remain active till October 31. The application correction window will be open from November 2 to 4, and the entrance examination is scheduled for January 2026.

Newly Added Schools

The newly added schools include Sri SPK Public Senior Secondary School, Namakkal, Tamil Nadu (Residential); Vadem Nagar Higher Secondary School, Vasco, Goa (Residential); and Yogeshwari Sainik School, Ambajogai, Beed, Maharashtra (Day boarding). These institutions have been incorporated into the list of approved Sainik Schools mentioned in the AISSEE 2026 information bulletin.

Earlier this year, in June, the Ministry of Defence approved 86 new Sainik Schools as part of its initiative to establish 100 such schools across India, aiming to strengthen military education and leadership training at the school level.

Admissions to the New Sainik Schools (NSS) will be offered through two routes - the 40% route (Category A), where seats will be filled based on the All India merit list of AISSEE 2026, and the 60% route (Category B), reserved for students already studying in approved NSSs, based on a school-wise merit list.