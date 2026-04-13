CUET UG 2026 Photo Mismatch? NTA Activates Verification Facility; Check Steps, Deadline

Summary NTA has released a crucial update for candidates appearing in the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026, introducing a dedicated photo verification process. As per the latest notification, the photo verification certificate module has been activated on the official portal.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a crucial update for candidates appearing in the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026, introducing a dedicated photo verification process. As per the latest notification, the photo verification certificate module has been activated on the official portal, allowing candidates with discrepancies in their uploaded photographs to correct and verify their details.

The facility is available for specific categories of applicants, including those who applied without Aadhaar and those who used Aadhaar or DigiLocker but whose photographs have been flagged due to mismatches. This step has been implemented to ensure accurate identity verification and to prevent any complications during the examination as well as the admission process.

Candidates identified with photo mismatches are required to upload an attested Photo Verification Certificate through the CUET portal. The certificate must be submitted in the prescribed format and duly verified by the appropriate authority. Once uploaded, the document will be reviewed by NTA before approval.

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The agency has set April 14 as the final deadline for completing the correction process. It has clearly stated that submissions made after this date will not be considered under any circumstances. Candidates are strongly advised to complete the process well in advance to avoid last-minute technical difficulties.

To upload the required document, candidates need to visit the official CUET UG portal and access the photo verification or correction link. They can then proceed to the document upload section or use the QR code provided in the notification to directly reach the submission page. After uploading the attested certificate and submitting the details, candidates must wait for NTA’s verification and approval.

The CUET UG 2026 will be conducted in computer-based test mode and is scheduled to take place between May 11 and May 31, 2026.

With the correction window closing soon, candidates are urged to carefully follow the guidelines and ensure timely submission to avoid any disruption in their examination process.