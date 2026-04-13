CUET PG 2026 Answer Key Released for 157 Subjects - Challenge Window Closes Soon

Summary NTA has published the provisional answer key, along with question papers and response sheets, for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026. The answer key has been published for a total of 157 subjects.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the provisional answer key, along with question papers and response sheets, for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download these documents from the official website.

The answer key has been published for a total of 157 subjects, enabling candidates to evaluate their performance and estimate their probable scores. Students who wish to challenge any answer in the provisional key can submit objections until April 14. To raise a challenge, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question.

According to the official notification, all objections submitted by candidates will be reviewed by subject experts. Based on this evaluation, the final answer key will be prepared. The CUET PG 2026 results will be declared on the basis of this finalised answer key, making it crucial for candidates to carefully verify and, if necessary, challenge the provisional responses within the given timeline.

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As per the marking scheme, candidates are awarded four marks for each correct answer, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect response. This system allows students to calculate their tentative scores using the released answer key and response sheets.

To challenge the answer key, candidates must visit the official CUET PG portal and log in using their credentials. After accessing the “CUET PG Answer Key 2026 Challenge” section, they can view the question papers, select the specific question they wish to contest, upload supporting documents, and submit their claim by completing the fee payment process.

The CUET PG 2026 examination was conducted nationwide from March 6 to March 30, covering a wide range of postgraduate subjects. With the release of the provisional answer key, candidates are now a step closer to the declaration of results and subsequent admission processes.

Applicants are advised to review their responses thoroughly and complete the objection process, if required, before the deadline to ensure their concerns are considered in the final evaluation.