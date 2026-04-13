CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026 Answer Key Released for 157 Subjects - Challenge Window Closes Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Apr 2026
10:27 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
NTA has published the provisional answer key, along with question papers and response sheets, for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026.
The answer key has been published for a total of 157 subjects.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the provisional answer key, along with question papers and response sheets, for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download these documents from the official website.

The answer key has been published for a total of 157 subjects, enabling candidates to evaluate their performance and estimate their probable scores. Students who wish to challenge any answer in the provisional key can submit objections until April 14. To raise a challenge, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2: NTA Reviews Chemistry Errors, Releases Updated Answer Key
JEE Main 2026 Session 2: NTA Reviews Chemistry Errors, Releases Updated Answer Key

According to the official notification, all objections submitted by candidates will be reviewed by subject experts. Based on this evaluation, the final answer key will be prepared. The CUET PG 2026 results will be declared on the basis of this finalised answer key, making it crucial for candidates to carefully verify and, if necessary, challenge the provisional responses within the given timeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the marking scheme, candidates are awarded four marks for each correct answer, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect response. This system allows students to calculate their tentative scores using the released answer key and response sheets.

To challenge the answer key, candidates must visit the official CUET PG portal and log in using their credentials. After accessing the “CUET PG Answer Key 2026 Challenge” section, they can view the question papers, select the specific question they wish to contest, upload supporting documents, and submit their claim by completing the fee payment process.

The CUET PG 2026 examination was conducted nationwide from March 6 to March 30, covering a wide range of postgraduate subjects. With the release of the provisional answer key, candidates are now a step closer to the declaration of results and subsequent admission processes.

Applicants are advised to review their responses thoroughly and complete the objection process, if required, before the deadline to ensure their concerns are considered in the final evaluation.

Last updated on 13 Apr 2026
10:28 AM
CUET PG 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Answer Key Common University Entrance Test-Post Graduate
Similar stories
JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 2: NTA Reviews Chemistry Errors, Releases Updated Answer Key

NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip Out for May 3 Exam - Download Link and Allotment De. . .

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

TS Inter Results 2026 Declared: Pass Percentage, Toppers Announced for 1st and 2nd Ye. . .

Bhopal

MPESB Group 5 Admit Card 2026 Released; Staff Nurse, Paramedical Exam Starts April 15

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 2: NTA Reviews Chemistry Errors, Releases Updated Answer Key

NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip Out for May 3 Exam - Download Link and Allotment De. . .

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

TS Inter Results 2026 Declared: Pass Percentage, Toppers Announced for 1st and 2nd Ye. . .

Bhopal

MPESB Group 5 Admit Card 2026 Released; Staff Nurse, Paramedical Exam Starts April 15

Telangana government

TSBIE Announces TS Inter Results 2026 Date For 1st, 2nd Year; Over 9 Lakh Students Aw. . .

NTA

NTA Declares NITTT February 2026 Results; Over 7,500 Candidates Appeared

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality