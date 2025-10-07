NTA Activates JEE Main 2026 Registration Demo Link; Official Registration to Begin Soon

JEE Main

Summary
Candidates can access the demo link through the official portal — demo.nta.nic.in
The NTA is also expected to release the complete schedule, including registration and exam dates, in the coming days

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the JEE Main 2026 registration demo link on October 7, allowing aspirants to familiarize themselves with the application process ahead of the official registration launch. Candidates can access the demo link through the official portal — demo.nta.nic.in.

The actual JEE Main 2026 registration process is expected to begin later this month on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA is also expected to release the complete schedule, including registration and exam dates, in the coming days.

Ahead of the application window, the agency has issued a crucial advisory urging candidates to update their Aadhaar number, Unique Disability ID (UDID) card, and category certificates to prevent delays or rejections during the registration process.

The JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in two sessions:

  • Session 1: January 2026
  • Session 2: April 2026

JEE Main is the national-level engineering entrance examination for admission to Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programs in top institutions across India, including NITs, IIITs, and qualifying criteria for IIT JEE Advanced.

Candidates are encouraged to use the demo link to understand the form-filling procedure and keep their documents ready for a smooth application process once the official registration opens.

