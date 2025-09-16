UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025 Notice Out - Vacancy, Eligibility & Key Dates

Summary The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Teacher (LT) (Special Education Teacher) posts. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 128 Assistant Teacher positions across Garhwal Mandal and Kumaon Mandal.

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Teacher (LT) (Special Education Teacher) posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, sssc.uk.gov.in, between September 17 and October 7, 2025. An application correction window will be available from October 10 to 12, 2025, while the recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled for January 18, 2026.

Educational Qualifications

Applicants must hold a BEd degree in Special Education from a recognised university or institute approved by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), along with a valid RCI CRR number. In addition, candidates are required to complete a six-month diploma or training in Inclusive Education in Cross-Disability areas, recognised by either the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) or RCI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eligibility also mandates that candidates qualify for UTET-2 or CTET-2. In the case of a tie during selection, preference will be given to candidates with at least two years of Territorial Army service or those holding an NCC ‘B’ or ‘C’ certificate.

Application Fees

The application fee for Unreserved/OBC category candidates is ₹300, while SC/ST/EWS/PwD candidates will need to pay ₹150. Payment can only be made online through Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI; other modes will not be accepted.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 128 Assistant Teacher positions across Garhwal Mandal and Kumaon Mandal. Out of these, 74 posts are reserved for the Garhwal Mandal and 54 posts for the Kumaon Mandal.

This recruitment aims to strengthen the availability of Special Education Teachers across Uttarakhand and provide inclusive education opportunities in schools.