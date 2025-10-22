Karnataka TET 2025 Notification Out: Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Steps & Eligibility

Summary The Department of School Education, Karnataka, has officially released the notification for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025. The online application process will open on October 23.

The Department of School Education, Karnataka, has officially released the notification for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 on its website, schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in. The online application process will open on October 23, 2025, and continue until November 9, 2025. The KARTET 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on December 7, 2025.

The examination serves as a mandatory eligibility test for individuals aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 8 in government, aided, and private schools across Karnataka.

How to Apply

Once the registration window opens, candidates can follow these steps to apply online:

Visit the official website at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on ‘KARTET Apply Online’ and register as a new user.

Fill out the application form, and upload the required scanned documents.

Pay the application fee, and submit the form.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must ensure they meet the educational qualifications before applying:

For Paper I (Classes 1-5):

Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and a 2-year DElEd or 4-year BElEd, or

Graduation with at least 50% marks and a 2-year DElEd or equivalent qualification.

For Paper II (Classes 6-8):

Graduation with at least 50% marks and a 1-year BEd, 4-year BElEd, 4-year BA Ed/BSc Ed, or 1-year BEd (Special Education).

The KARTET is a key qualifying exam for teacher recruitment in Karnataka, ensuring that educators meet the minimum professional standards required for teaching at the primary and upper primary levels.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the detailed notification before applying to confirm their eligibility and avoid disqualification.

Read the official notice here.