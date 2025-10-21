Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025: Ineligible Candidates List Out; Grievance Portal Details

Summary The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Tamil Nadu, has declared a total of 921 candidates ineligible across various quotas for the Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025. The complete schedule for Round 1 counselling is expected to be announced soon on the official website.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Tamil Nadu, has declared a total of 921 candidates ineligible across various quotas for the Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025. To ensure fairness and transparency, the authority has opened multiple grievance portals for affected candidates to upload relevant documents and rectify discrepancies in order to regain eligibility for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses.

According to official data, 332 candidates have been deemed ineligible under the government quota, followed by 265 under the NRI category, 221 under the management quota, 35 under the Christian minority, 59 under the Telugu minority, and nine under the Malayalam minority. The grievance submission portal has been activated on the official website - pgdocs25.tnmedicalonline.co.in - and will remain open until October 23, 2025. Candidates can upload relevant certificates and documents within this period to address eligibility concerns.

Officials have clarified that grievances submitted after the deadline will not be entertained, and no individual communication will be sent regarding rejected claims. Candidates are therefore urged to complete the document upload process well before the deadline.

Meanwhile, the State Selection Committee has also commenced the verification process for candidates applying under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category. A dedicated portal for PwD candidates - pgdocs25.tnmedicalonline.co.in/pggqpwd - has been launched and will remain active until October 23 as well.

PwD candidates are required to carry the following documents during the verification process:

NEET PG 2025 result card

Valid UDID card issued by the designated medical authority

Self-certified affidavit in the prescribed format

The PwD certificate will be issued based on the disability status mentioned on the UDID card and affidavit, in accordance with National Medical Commission (NMC) norms, and subject to the Board’s assessment of functional competencies.

The registration for Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2025 began in early September and was initially open until September 16, later extended to September 18. The complete schedule for Round 1 counselling is expected to be announced soon on the official website - tnmedicalselection.net.