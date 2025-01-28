North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1104 Apprentice Posts- Details Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC NER at ner.indianrailways.gov.in This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 1104 posts in the organisation

The Railway Recruitment Cell, North Eastern Railway invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC NER at ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 1104 posts in the organisation. Registration for the same commenced on January 24 and will end on February 23, 2025. To be eligible, candidates should have already passed the prescribed qualification of High School/10th with minimum 50% marks & ITI in notified trade on the date of issue of notification. i.e. 24.01.2025. The age limit should be between 15 to 24 years as on January 24, 2025.

North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Mechanical Workshop/ Gorakhpur: 411 posts

Signal Workshop/ Gorakhpur Cantt: 63 posts

Bridge Workshop /Gorakhpur Cantt: 35 posts

Mechanical Workshop/ Izzatnagar: 151 posts

Diesel Shed / Izzatnagar: 60 posts

Carriage & Wagon /lzzatnagar: 64 posts

Carriage & Wagon / Lucknow Jn: 155 posts

Diesel Shed / Gonda: 90 posts

Carriage & Wagon /Varanasi: 75 posts

North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: Direct Link

The application fee is Rs 100 for all category candidates. SC/ST/Divyang (PwBD)/Women candidates are exempted from payment of processing fee.