North Central Railway Recruitment 2025 Applications Open for 1,763 Apprentice Posts- Details Here

Posted on 22 Sep 2025
15:41 PM

Summary
The North Central Railway (NCR) has started the online application process for the recruitment of 1,763 Apprentice posts across various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official recruitment portal — rrcpryj.org — until the last date of application, October 17, 2025.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill vacancies under the Apprentices Act, 1961, across different units and divisions of the North Central Railway. The registration process commenced on September 18, 2025.

To be eligible, candidates must have passed the SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination under the 10+2 system with at least 50% aggregate marks, from a recognized board. Additionally, applicants must possess a valid ITI certificate in the relevant trade issued by NCVT or SCVT, recognized by the Government of India.

The age limit for candidates is 15 to 24 years as on September 16, 2025. Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved category candidates as per government rules.

The final merit list will be prepared Unit-wise, Trade-wise, and Community-wise, based on the percentage of marks obtained in the 10th class and ITI qualification, arranged in descending order.

An application fee of ₹100 is applicable for general category candidates. However, no application fee is required for SC/ST/PwBD/Female/Transgender candidates.

Applicants are advised to carefully read the official notification, ensure they meet all eligibility criteria, and submit the application well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Last updated on 22 Sep 2025
15:42 PM
Railway exams Railway recruitment
