CBSE to Hold Orientation Programme on Hub and Spoke School Model: Know How to Register

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced an orientation programme for schools participating in its Hub and Spoke School Model. The programme is designed to enhance coordinated efforts among schools while ensuring effective implementation of student well-being initiatives.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced an orientation programme for schools participating in its Hub and Spoke School Model, a key initiative aimed at strengthening collaboration and resource optimisation among CBSE-affiliated institutions. The programme is designed to enhance coordinated efforts among schools while ensuring effective implementation of student well-being initiatives.

As part of the directive, CBSE has advised all Hub and Spoke Schools to depute at least two representatives for the orientation. These representatives should preferably include the Principal or Vice Principal along with a Counsellor or Wellness Teacher. The interactive nature of the programme is intended to build a strong network among participating schools and support the smooth execution of the model across regions.

The board has clarified that there is no registration fee for the orientation programme. Schools can participate without any financial obligation, making the initiative accessible to all institutions covered under the Hub and Spoke framework. The event will focus on practical discussions, experience sharing, and collaborative planning to further strengthen the institutional ecosystem.

ADVERTISEMENT

The orientation programme is scheduled to be held on December 26, 2025, from 10 AM to 2 PM at Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan’s Vidyashram, Opposite OTS, KM Munshi Marg, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302015. Eligible Hub and Spoke Schools can register online through the official registration link provided by CBSE to confirm their participation.

Through this programme, CBSE aims to provide clarity on the framework and operational guidelines of the Hub and Spoke School Model. The objectives include promoting collaborative learning and effective resource sharing, strengthening coordination between institutions, and encouraging the dissemination of best practices. The orientation will also focus on capacity building to support efficient implementation of the model and foster meaningful networking among principals and coordinators of Hub and Spoke Schools.

Find the direct registration link here.