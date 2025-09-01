NMC Opens Application Window For FMGE Eligibility Certificate 2025, Deadline September 30

Summary Indian citizens who hold foreign medical degrees and wish to practice medicine in India are required to obtain this certificate in order to appear for the FMGE screening test According to the official notice issued by the NMC, the Eligibility Certificate is mandatory for candidates intending to appear in the FMGE

The National Medical Commission (NMC) opened the application window for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) Eligibility Certificate (EC) 2025. Indian citizens who hold foreign medical degrees and wish to practice medicine in India are required to obtain this certificate in order to appear for the FMGE screening test.

Eligible candidates can now apply online through the official NMC website at nmc.org.in. The application process will remain open until 6:00 PM on September 30, 2025.

According to the official notice issued by the NMC, the Eligibility Certificate is mandatory for candidates intending to appear in the FMGE. While the exact date for the upcoming FMGE screening test has not yet been announced, it is expected to be conducted in the coming months.

ADVERTISEMENT

FMGE Eligibility Certificate 2025: Key Highlights

Application Window Open: From September 1 to September 30, 2025 (until 6:00 PM)

Mode of Application: Online at nmc.org.in

Requirement: Mandatory for appearing in FMGE 2025

Expected Exam Timeline: Yet to be announced; likely in upcoming months

Candidates facing any difficulties or requiring clarification regarding their EC application may reach out to the NMC via the following email addresses as listed in the official notice:

The FMGE is a crucial screening test conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) for Indian nationals or Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) who have obtained their medical degrees from foreign institutions and wish to obtain a license to practice in India.

For further details and updates, applicants are advised to regularly monitor the official NMC website.