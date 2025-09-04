National Medical Commission (NMC)

NEET PG 2025 Counselling: NMC Clarifies Recognition Rules for PG Medical Seats

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Sep 2025
09:42 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Ahead of the upcoming NEET PG 2025 counselling, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a clarification regarding recognition of postgraduate medical seats.
The Commission has stated that medical colleges offering PG programmes are not required to seek fresh recognition of seats once approval has been granted.

Ahead of the upcoming NEET PG 2025 counselling, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a clarification regarding recognition of postgraduate medical seats. The Commission has stated that medical colleges offering PG programmes are not required to seek fresh recognition of seats once approval has been granted. However, they must furnish the annual disclosure report along with the course-wise fee details.

The clarification was issued by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) in response to multiple requests from medical colleges seeking recognition of MD, MS, and other postgraduate courses. As per the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER), once a course receives approval, it is deemed automatically recognised, and the corresponding seats are valid for awarding degrees.

While recognition proposals are no longer necessary, institutions must ensure compliance with Chapter 2 of the Maintenance of Standards of Medical Education Regulations, which mandates submission of annual disclosure reports and transparent disclosure of fee structures for each PG course.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NMC has also recently directed medical colleges to publish their fee structures and the stipends paid to interns on their official websites by the 5th of every month. Any violation of these guidelines may attract strict action, including show-cause notices, financial penalties, withdrawal of course recognition, or suspension of admissions.

This update holds significant importance for aspirants awaiting NEET PG 2025 counselling, as it clarifies that seat recognition is secure, while ensuring transparency in fees and disclosures across medical institutions.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 04 Sep 2025
09:58 AM
National Medical Commission (NMC) NEET PG 2025 PG Admissions Medical Colleges
Similar stories
TS PGECET 2025

TS PGECET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Out - Link and Next Round Details

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Exam Schedule and City Slip Out at ssc.gov.in - Admit Card Update

Board Exams 2025

1,490 SC/ST Toppers Felicitated at Dr Ambedkar National Merit Award Ceremony 2025

MCC

MCC Removes AIIMS Mangalagiri from PwD Disability Centres, NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Regis. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TS PGECET 2025

TS PGECET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Out - Link and Next Round Details

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Exam Schedule and City Slip Out at ssc.gov.in - Admit Card Update

SPK Jain Futuristic Academy

Youth Power Shines at Diplomacia 2025: Kolkata’s First Interdisciplinary Forum

Board Exams 2025

1,490 SC/ST Toppers Felicitated at Dr Ambedkar National Merit Award Ceremony 2025

MCC

MCC Removes AIIMS Mangalagiri from PwD Disability Centres, NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Regis. . .

RRB Exam

RRB Exam City Slip 2025 Released for Ministerial and Isolated Categories- Direct Link. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality