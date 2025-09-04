NEET PG 2025 Counselling: NMC Clarifies Recognition Rules for PG Medical Seats

Summary Ahead of the upcoming NEET PG 2025 counselling, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a clarification regarding recognition of postgraduate medical seats. The Commission has stated that medical colleges offering PG programmes are not required to seek fresh recognition of seats once approval has been granted.

Ahead of the upcoming NEET PG 2025 counselling, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a clarification regarding recognition of postgraduate medical seats. The Commission has stated that medical colleges offering PG programmes are not required to seek fresh recognition of seats once approval has been granted. However, they must furnish the annual disclosure report along with the course-wise fee details.

The clarification was issued by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) in response to multiple requests from medical colleges seeking recognition of MD, MS, and other postgraduate courses. As per the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER), once a course receives approval, it is deemed automatically recognised, and the corresponding seats are valid for awarding degrees.

While recognition proposals are no longer necessary, institutions must ensure compliance with Chapter 2 of the Maintenance of Standards of Medical Education Regulations, which mandates submission of annual disclosure reports and transparent disclosure of fee structures for each PG course.

The NMC has also recently directed medical colleges to publish their fee structures and the stipends paid to interns on their official websites by the 5th of every month. Any violation of these guidelines may attract strict action, including show-cause notices, financial penalties, withdrawal of course recognition, or suspension of admissions.

This update holds significant importance for aspirants awaiting NEET PG 2025 counselling, as it clarifies that seat recognition is secure, while ensuring transparency in fees and disclosures across medical institutions.

Read the official notice here.