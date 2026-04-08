National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Cracks Down on Excess MBBS Course Fees; Issues Strict Directive to All Medical Colleges

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Apr 2026
13:22 PM

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Summary
NMC has issued a strict directive to all medical colleges, institutions, and universities across the country, instructing them to charge MBBS course fees only for the prescribed academic duration.
The commission has cautioned that any violation of this rule will invite serious regulatory action.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a strict directive to all medical colleges, institutions, and universities across the country, instructing them to charge MBBS course fees only for the prescribed academic duration of four and a half years. The commission has cautioned that any violation of this rule will invite serious regulatory action.

The move comes after the NMC received multiple reports indicating that several medical institutions were charging fees for the entire duration of five or even five and a half years. In some cases, colleges were also reportedly collecting fees for the compulsory rotating medical internship period, despite it not being part of formal academic instruction.

Clarifying the official structure of the MBBS programme, the commission cited provisions under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, along with the Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) Guidelines, 2024, framed under the Graduate Medical Education Regulations (GMER). As per these norms, the MBBS course comprises 4.5 years (54 months) of academic study followed by a one-year compulsory rotating medical internship (CRMI).

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The NMC emphasised that the internship phase is not to be treated as part of the academic course for fee purposes, and therefore, no additional charges should be imposed on students for this period. The directive seeks to ensure that students are not burdened with unjustified financial demands.

Referring to interim observations by the Supreme Court of India, the commission noted that concerns such as non-payment of stipends during internships and the imposition of additional charges have been raised in related cases. The apex court has underlined that fee structures must be fair, transparent, and non-exploitative, and should correspond only to the academic services provided.

Reiterating its stance, the NMC has clearly instructed all institutions to comply with the revised fee norms and restrict charges strictly to the 4.5-year academic duration. The directive aims to bring greater transparency and accountability in medical education and safeguard the interests of students.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 08 Apr 2026
13:23 PM
National Medical Commission (NMC) MBBS MBBS students Medical Colleges
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