MAH MHT CET 2026 PCB Answer Key Out for Review; Grievance Portal Opens Today

Summary The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has issued an official public notice regarding the MAH-MHT CET 2026 PCB Group First Attempt examination. According to the official notification, candidates can access the question papers, recorded responses, and provisional answer keys and submit grievances from today, May 13.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has issued an official public notice regarding the MAH-MHT CET 2026 PCB Group First Attempt examination. The authority has announced the schedule for candidates to view question papers, response sheets, and answer keys, along with the process to raise objections against discrepancies in the examination content.

According to the official notification, candidates can access the question papers, recorded responses, and provisional answer keys and submit grievances from today, May 13, to May 15, 2026. The facility has been activated through the official candidate login portal.

Students who appeared for the MAH-MHT CET 2026 PCB Group examination and find any discrepancies in the answer key or question paper can raise objections within the stipulated timeline. The CET Cell has clarified that each objection must be submitted separately following the prescribed procedure.

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To submit a grievance, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹1,000 for every objection raised. The payment has to be completed online through the candidate portal at the time of submitting the challenge.

The Maharashtra CET Cell has also introduced an “Objection Tracking” feature to improve transparency in the review process. Through this feature, candidates will be able to monitor the status of their submitted grievances under the “Grievance/Objection Tracking” section available in their login dashboard.

The authority has advised candidates to carefully review the answer key and ensure that all objections are submitted before the deadline. Objections submitted after May 15, 2026, or those not following the official guidelines may not be considered for evaluation.

The MAH-MHT CET examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate professional courses in fields such as engineering, pharmacy, and allied sciences across colleges in Maharashtra. The PCB Group examination is specifically meant for students seeking admission to courses related to Physics, Chemistry, and Biology streams.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official CET Cell portal for further updates regarding the final answer key, result declaration, and counselling process related to MAH-MHT CET 2026.