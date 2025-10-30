National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Flags Incomplete Admission Data for NEET SS 2024-25; Only 3,547 Students Reported So Far

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Oct 2025
14:02 PM

File Image

Summary
The figure remains significantly lower than expected, even after multiple circulars and notices urging medical colleges to upload complete student information
In its latest circular, the NMC stated that the details of the 3,547 admitted students, including their names, courses, and institutions, have now been displayed on the official NMC portal

Despite repeated reminders, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has received admission data for only 3,547 students in postgraduate super specialty (DM/MCh) medical courses for the academic year 2024–25. The figure remains significantly lower than expected, even after multiple circulars and notices urging medical colleges to upload complete student information.

The Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) had earlier set October 15, 2024, as the final deadline for all medical institutions to submit the details of students admitted through NEET SS scores. However, the Commission noted that several colleges have either failed to upload the required information or have submitted incomplete data.

In its latest circular, the NMC stated that the details of the 3,547 admitted students, including their names, courses, and institutions, have now been displayed on the official NMC portal. The Commission has urged all candidates admitted to Postgraduate Super Specialty (DM/MCh) courses for the 2024–25 session to verify that their names appear on the uploaded list.

“If any student’s name is missing from the uploaded list, they must immediately contact the respective Directorate of Medical Education (DME) or the designated counselling authority to resolve the issue,” the circular said.

The NMC has emphasized the importance of timely data submission to ensure transparency, prevent discrepancies, and maintain an accurate record of admissions in super specialty medical programs across the country.

Last updated on 30 Oct 2025
14:03 PM
National Medical Commission (NMC) NEET SS
