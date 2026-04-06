NEET PG 2025

NMC Tightens Rules on NEET PG 2025 Admissions; Data Submission Deadline Announced

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Apr 2026
13:13 PM

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Summary
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has instructed all medical colleges across the country to upload detailed admission data for NEET PG 2025.
The directive applies to all postgraduate medical programmes, including PG Diploma, MD, MS, DM, and MCh courses.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has instructed all medical colleges across the country to upload detailed admission data for NEET PG 2025 by April 8. The directive applies to all postgraduate medical programmes, including PG Diploma, MD, MS, DM, and MCh courses, and aims to ensure transparency and strict adherence to merit-based admissions.

According to the official notification, all admissions must be conducted in compliance with existing regulations, judicial rulings, and guidelines laid down by the erstwhile Medical Council of India (MCI) and the NMC. The commission has emphasised that any deviation from prescribed norms will attract serious consequences. Institutions found violating admission rules may face legal action, and students admitted through irregular processes could be discharged from their respective courses.

Medical colleges have been directed to submit admission details through an online system available on the official NMC website. Institutions can access the portal using their existing login credentials. In case of technical issues, colleges have been advised to seek assistance by contacting the designated support email with a specified subject line to resolve login-related concerns.

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The commission has also stressed the importance of accuracy in the data submitted. Any incorrect or misleading information provided by institutions will invite action under applicable laws. In addition to colleges, the directorates of medical education in all states and Union Territories have been instructed to submit consolidated admission data via email within two weeks of the April 8 deadline.

The NMC has clarified that while it already holds preliminary data submitted by institutions, only those students whose details are uploaded within the stipulated timeframe will be reflected on the official website. Students whose information is not submitted on time may not be recognised in the official records.

Institutions have been urged to comply strictly with the guidelines to avoid penalties and ensure the validity of student admissions.

Last updated on 06 Apr 2026
13:14 PM
NEET PG 2025 National Medical Commission (NMC) Medical Admission Medical Colleges
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