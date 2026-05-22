Anna University

TANCET Result 2026 Declared at tancet.annauniv.edu; Scorecards Available Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 May 2026
14:41 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check and download their results through the official website, TANCET Official Website
According to the official data, a total of 30,912 candidates appeared for the examinations this year

Anna University has declared the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) Result 2026 today, May 22. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check and download their results through the official website, TANCET Official Website.

According to the official data, a total of 30,912 candidates appeared for the examinations this year. Out of these:

  • 7,281 candidates appeared for TANCET-MCA
  • 15,050 candidates appeared for TANCET-MBA
  • 5,137 candidates appeared for the CEETA PG examination
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The TANCET 2026 examination for MBA and MCA courses was conducted on May 9 in two shifts. The MCA examination was held from 10 am to 12 noon, while the MBA examination took place from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions (CEETA PG) for admission to ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan programmes was conducted on May 10 from 10 am to 12 noon.

TANCET Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

  1. Visit the official website: TANCET Portal
  2. Click on the “TANCET Result 2026” link available on the homepage
  3. Enter the required login credentials
  4. Click on submit
  5. The result will be displayed on the screen
  6. Download and print the result for future reference

Anna University has informed that TANCET 2026 scorecards can be downloaded from May 27 to June 26 through the same portal.

The university has also provided candidates with a final opportunity to make corrections in their profile details, including name initials, spelling, date of birth, gender, community, and nativity.

Candidates seeking corrections must submit valid supporting documents to the official email ID:

The university has advised students to complete all corrections before downloading their scorecards.

Last updated on 22 May 2026
14:41 PM
Anna University TANCET 2025 Results out
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